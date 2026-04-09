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RoboSense: Revolutionizing Robotics LiDAR Sales with Unprecedented Growth

RoboSense, a leading AI-driven robotics company, reported a significant rise in LiDAR sales in early 2026, with robotics LiDAR outpacing automotive ADAS for the first time. The company continues its leadership across various sectors, maintaining its top market position through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:20 IST
RoboSense: Revolutionizing Robotics LiDAR Sales with Unprecedented Growth
  • Country:
  • China

RoboSense (2498.HK) has announced a significant leap in its LiDAR sales for the first quarter of 2026, marking a 204.1% increase compared to the previous year, as total sales reached 330,300 units. Notably, the company's robotics LiDAR sales surged past its automotive ADAS segment for the first time.

The pioneering AI technology firm, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, reported that its sales in the robotics LiDAR sector experienced a remarkable growth of 1,458.8% year-on-year, highlighting its strong momentum. This surge helped RoboSense secure its top market position across several key categories, including robotic lawn mowers and humanoid robots.

Globally recognized for its innovative digital LiDAR technology, RoboSense remains the only company with AEC-Q automotive-grade certified chipsets. By leveraging its advanced technological architecture, the company continues to cater to diverse needs in both the automotive and robotics industries, while also fostering large-scale commercialization in Physical AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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