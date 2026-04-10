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Meta's AI Revolution: New Engineering Organization Sets the Stage for Future of Work

Meta is restructuring its software engineering workforce by forming a new AI organization, Applied AI (AAI) Engineering, as part of a broader company reorganization ahead of impending layoffs. This strategic move aims to leverage AI to enhance productivity and operational efficiency, as emphasized by company leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:59 IST
Meta's AI Revolution: New Engineering Organization Sets the Stage for Future of Work
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Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reshaping its engineering workforce by establishing a specialized AI unit known as Applied AI (AAI) Engineering. This development, outlined in an internal memo seen by Reuters, coincides with broad organizational changes in anticipation of layoffs.

The company has begun notifying selected employees of their transfer into the new unit this week, according to the memo authored by Maher Saba, VP of the Reality Labs division and close associate to CTO Andrew Bosworth. Initially voluntary, participation in the team is now mandatory as AAI becomes a corporate priority.

This reorganization precedes a wave of job cuts as Meta seeks to mitigate expenses associated with AI infrastructure and enhance efficiency through AI-driven innovations. AAI is intended to build tools for autonomous AI agents, aiming to shift significant workloads from human staff to technology by 2026, a timeline confirmed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

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