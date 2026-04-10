SpaceX: A Rocketing Ambition amid Financial Hurdles
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, faced a nearly $5 billion loss in 2025 despite generating over $18.5 billion in revenue. The loss factors in its acquisition of xAI. As the leading launch company, SpaceX aims for interplanetary travel and AI data centers, targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation for its IPO.
Elon Musk's SpaceX, on the brink of an IPO, reported a significant financial setback, with nearly $5 billion in losses for 2025 despite a robust revenue stream of more than $18.5 billion, according to sources cited by The Information.
Reuters has yet to verify these claims, and attempts to secure comments from SpaceX were unsuccessful outside of regular hours. Notably, the financial loss incorporates SpaceX's acquisition of xAI, Musk's AI venture, acquired earlier in February.
SpaceX, the leading global launch service provider, envisions interplanetary travel and establishing AI data hubs in orbit. Confidential filings suggest expectations of a U.S. listing valuing the firm at over $1.75 trillion, following last year's reported profits of about $8 billion on revenues of $15 to $16 billion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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