Left Menu

Anthropic's Ambitious AI Chip Design Plans

Anthropic, an AI lab, is considering designing its own chips amidst a growing demand for AI technology. Although in preliminary stages, these plans aim to tackle the shortage of AI chips. The company's revenue has notably increased, and it continues partnerships with tech giants like Google and Broadcom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 08:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 08:28 IST
Anthropic's Ambitious AI Chip Design Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic is pushing boundaries by exploring the potential of designing its own chips, according to sources. This initiative is still at an early stage and the company may alternatively opt to purchase AI chips instead.

Despite the uncertainty around the project's direction, Anthropic reports a rapid growth in demand for its AI model Claude in 2026, with its revenue surging past $30 billion. The company heavily relies on different chip technologies, including those from Google and Amazon.

The lab's ambitions reflect a broader trend among tech firms like Meta and OpenAI, which also aim to develop proprietary AI chips. Such endeavors could result in significant financial outlays, estimated to reach $500 million, encompassing both engineering talent and flawless manufacturing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Masters Champions React to Tiger Woods' Recent Troubles

Masters Champions React to Tiger Woods' Recent Troubles

 United States
2
Preeti Saran's Renowned Return to UN's CESCR

Preeti Saran's Renowned Return to UN's CESCR

 Global
3
Xander Schauffele Hits the Jackpot at The Masters

Xander Schauffele Hits the Jackpot at The Masters

 United States
4
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes Congress Opposition Amid Election Tensions

Assam CM Sarma Criticizes Congress Opposition Amid Election Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026