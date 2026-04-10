Anthropic's Ambitious AI Chip Design Plans

Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic is pushing boundaries by exploring the potential of designing its own chips, according to sources. This initiative is still at an early stage and the company may alternatively opt to purchase AI chips instead.

Despite the uncertainty around the project's direction, Anthropic reports a rapid growth in demand for its AI model Claude in 2026, with its revenue surging past $30 billion. The company heavily relies on different chip technologies, including those from Google and Amazon.

The lab's ambitions reflect a broader trend among tech firms like Meta and OpenAI, which also aim to develop proprietary AI chips. Such endeavors could result in significant financial outlays, estimated to reach $500 million, encompassing both engineering talent and flawless manufacturing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)