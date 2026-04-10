Revolutionizing Medical Training: Tairex Launches Virtual Consultation Room

Wuxi Tairex Technology Co. Ltd. has unveiled a groundbreaking Virtual Consultation Room, designed to complement its AI-driven platform, Tairex Agent Hospital. This new feature is poised to transform clinical training and medical service accessibility for doctors and medical students globally.

The platform's integration of AI technology facilitates scalable clinical training and the replication of medical expertise, providing an expansive virtual environment for simulated clinical practice. Tairex, incubated by the Institute for AI Industry Research at Tsinghua University, has demonstrated proficiency in large-scale simulation and clinical reasoning.

With the backing of substantial venture capital, Tairex plans to broaden its service and language support, including partnerships with hospitals to co-develop AI-integrated clinical environments. This strategy reflects a shift toward leveraging AI for real-world clinical scenarios, aiming to optimize healthcare delivery worldwide.