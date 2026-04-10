AI-Driven Innovation: VerSe Appoints Prasanna Prasad as CPTO

In a significant move, VerSe Innovation has appointed Prasanna Prasad as its Chief Product and Technology Officer. Prasanna will spearhead efforts to advance artificial intelligence (AI) integration across VerSe's product and platform lineup.

Bringing over 20 years of experience in product engineering and AI, Prasanna has previously led global technology teams and championed AI-led growth. His approach is expected to bolster personalized content delivery and enhance the digital advertising landscape for VerSe.

As VerSe scales its platform's AI-driven capabilities, company Co-founder Umang Bedi emphasizes the structural shift AI represents in digital growth. Prasanna's appointment marks a pivotal moment in fortifying VerSe's technological foundations and driving next-gen advancements in user engagement and monetization.

(With inputs from agencies.)