Left Menu

AI-Driven Innovation: VerSe Appoints Prasanna Prasad as CPTO

VerSe Innovation, a major AI-powered local language tech platform in India, has appointed Prasanna Prasad as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Prasad, with over two decades of experience in product engineering and AI, will focus on enhancing AI capabilities across VerSe’s platforms to improve content creation and advertising technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:29 IST
AI-Driven Innovation: VerSe Appoints Prasanna Prasad as CPTO

In a significant move, VerSe Innovation has appointed Prasanna Prasad as its Chief Product and Technology Officer. Prasanna will spearhead efforts to advance artificial intelligence (AI) integration across VerSe's product and platform lineup.

Bringing over 20 years of experience in product engineering and AI, Prasanna has previously led global technology teams and championed AI-led growth. His approach is expected to bolster personalized content delivery and enhance the digital advertising landscape for VerSe.

As VerSe scales its platform's AI-driven capabilities, company Co-founder Umang Bedi emphasizes the structural shift AI represents in digital growth. Prasanna's appointment marks a pivotal moment in fortifying VerSe's technological foundations and driving next-gen advancements in user engagement and monetization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of the Beached Bryde Whale: Conservation Efforts and Community Intrigue

Mystery of the Beached Bryde Whale: Conservation Efforts and Community Intri...

 India
2
Massive Crowds Cause Delay for TVK Chief Vijay's Campaign Rally

Massive Crowds Cause Delay for TVK Chief Vijay's Campaign Rally

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Election Bias in Favor of BJP

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Election Bias in Favor of BJP

 India
4
Echoes of History: Parallels Between 1930s Germany and Modern India

Echoes of History: Parallels Between 1930s Germany and Modern India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026