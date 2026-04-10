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TCS Shares Dip Amid Investor Concerns and AI Disruptions

TCS shares fell about 2.5% due to investor dissatisfaction with Q4 earnings, despite a 12.22% profit jump. Revenue increased by 9.64% year-on-year. Concerns revolve around growth quality and AI-led market disruptions, impacting broader IT stocks, with TCS setting the tone for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:07 IST
TCS Shares Dip Amid Investor Concerns and AI Disruptions
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Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ended the week on a lower note, sliding about 2.5% following unremarkable March quarter earnings that left investors unimpressed. On Friday, TCS stock fell by 2.45% on the Bombay Stock Exchange, closing at Rs 2,524.35. During intraday trading, it hit a low of Rs 2,501.70, showcasing investor apprehension.

The company announced a 12.22% rise in net profit for the March quarter, amounting to Rs 13,718 crore, supported by enhanced profit margins. Nevertheless, the stock's downturn reflects market skepticism over growth quality and expectations despite stable earnings. Broader IT sectors, like Infosys and Tech Mahindra, also faced declines.

Concerns about AI-led disruptions and their potential impact on employment are prevalent. TCS, the first in the Indian IT sector to report FY26 earnings, sets the stage amid challenges of AI technologies and subdued global demand, cautioning a turbulent period ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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