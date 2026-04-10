Meta's Legal Battles: Social Media and Addiction
Meta Platforms is pulling ads from its social media platforms that seek plaintiffs for lawsuits claiming social media platforms are addictive to young users. This follows key legal losses for Meta, resulting in significant financial penalties. Thousands of similar lawsuits are pending against Meta and other tech companies.
Meta Platforms has announced the removal of advertisements from Facebook and Instagram that were seeking to recruit plaintiffs for legal cases alleging that social media platforms are designed to foster addiction among younger users.
This decision follows significant courtroom defeats for Meta, including a $6 million combined damages verdict alongside Google by a Los Angeles jury and a $375 million verdict for a similar case in New Mexico. These trials are part of a larger legal narrative wherein thousands of addiction-related lawsuits are pending across California state and federal courts.
Law firms representing plaintiffs typically operate on a contingency basis, deploying ads on traditional and digital media to gather potential claimants. Despite Meta's ad removal, the ongoing legal discourse underscores broader societal debates about user safety and corporate responsibility in the digital age.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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