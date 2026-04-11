Molotov Cocktail Incident Targets OpenAI CEO's Home

An individual was apprehended for allegedly launching a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's San Francisco residence and issuing threats at the company's headquarters, OpenAI announced on Friday.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt. We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe," a spokesperson for OpenAI said. The company is cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.

The San Francisco police department stated in a post on X that an unidentified male suspect lobbed an incendiary device at a North Beach residence and later made arson threats, leading to his immediate detention. The investigation led to the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect, though details of the incident and threats remain sparse. OpenAI has been in the spotlight for its recent defense agreement with the U.S. government amidst a public debate enveloping AI's role in military applications, paralleled by a recent NBC News poll indicating AI's declining popularity compared to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.