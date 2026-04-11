EU Probes ChatGPT's Classification Under Digital Services Act

The European Commission announced on Friday that it is reviewing if OpenAI's ChatGPT qualifies as a large online search engine under the Digital Services Act (DSA). This evaluation comes in light of reports indicating user numbers surpassing the DSA's 45 million threshold.

Thomas Regnier, a spokesperson for the Commission, confirmed that OpenAI reported user averages for ChatGPT exceeding 45 million, compelling a regulatory assessment. The potential for Large Language Models to fall within the DSA's remit is being analyzed on a 'case-by-case basis.'

German newspaper Handelsblatt previously indicated that ChatGPT may fall under the DSA, requiring stricter regulation. OpenAI has disclosed that its search platform reported around 120.4 million average monthly active users in the EU for the last six months ending September 2023.