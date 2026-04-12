Space Race 2.0: Unifying the World and Transforming Valuations

The space exploration landscape is bubbling with excitement as Russia announces the readiness of its latest rocket, the Soyuz-5, for imminent space missions. Dmitry Bakanov, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, presented these developments to Russian President Vladimir Putin, coinciding with a landmark anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's history-making spaceflight.

Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis II capsule safely returned from a groundbreaking journey around the moon. The mission's safe return added a touch of unity and pride to the American populace, bridging political divides. From school lessons to retail booms in NASA-themed gear, public enthusiasm for space missions is contagious.

On the economic front, SpaceX defies conventional industry comparisons as it approaches a massive IPO, with its valuation pegged astonishingly at $1.75 trillion. Wall Street analysts are seemingly benchmarking against tech giants to justify this valuation, signaling a transformative era in the space and finance sectors.