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Space Race 2.0: Unifying the World and Transforming Valuations

A round-up of current space news includes insights on the readiness of Russia's Soyuz-5 rocket, NASA's Artemis II mission's successful return to Earth, its unifying impact on Americans, and the surprising valuation of Elon Musk's SpaceX ahead of a potential IPO. Worldwide interest in space exploration is reignited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:34 IST
Space Race 2.0: Unifying the World and Transforming Valuations
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The space exploration landscape is bubbling with excitement as Russia announces the readiness of its latest rocket, the Soyuz-5, for imminent space missions. Dmitry Bakanov, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, presented these developments to Russian President Vladimir Putin, coinciding with a landmark anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's history-making spaceflight.

Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis II capsule safely returned from a groundbreaking journey around the moon. The mission's safe return added a touch of unity and pride to the American populace, bridging political divides. From school lessons to retail booms in NASA-themed gear, public enthusiasm for space missions is contagious.

On the economic front, SpaceX defies conventional industry comparisons as it approaches a massive IPO, with its valuation pegged astonishingly at $1.75 trillion. Wall Street analysts are seemingly benchmarking against tech giants to justify this valuation, signaling a transformative era in the space and finance sectors.

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