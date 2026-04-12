Amaravati Quantum Valley: Launch of India’s First Indigenous Quantum Computers

Andhra Pradesh is set to make history with the launch of India's first indigenously developed quantum computers. The inauguration, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will showcase Amaravati 1S and 1Q, key components of the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative, which positions the state as a trailblazer in advanced computing infrastructure.

Slated for April 14 at SRM University, the event coincides with World Quantum Day and will see participation from leading academics and industry officials. The initiative refines India's quantum capabilities, offering open-access facilities that enable rigorous testing and certification of quantum technologies previously unavailable in the country.

Supported by prestigious institutions, this milestone has transformed Andhra Pradesh into a burgeoning center for quantum innovation. With the involvement of students, researchers, startups, and academia, Amaravati Quantum Valley is poised to become a vital cog in the global quantum landscape.