AI Models, Cancer Breakthroughs, and Political Shifts: Top Financial Stories

The UK's financial regulators are working closely with the government and major banks to evaluate the potential risks stemming from Anthropic's recent AI model, highlighting cybersecurity concerns.

GSK's Chinese-licensed cancer drug shows significant promise, offering hope for patients with hard-to-treat cancers, according to the company's oncology research head.

Lidl enters the mobile market with budget-friendly phone plans, shaking up the sector across several countries, while Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, admits defeat to the opposition Tisza party in a major political upset.