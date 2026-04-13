Nutro Life Science: Pioneering the World's First Robotic Sports Nutrition Facility

Nutro Life Science is making headlines with plans to launch the world's first fully robotic sports nutrition manufacturing facility in India. Located in Ludhiana, this facility signifies a groundbreaking advancement in the nutraceutical industry, highlighting the company's dedication to innovation and efficiency.

Founded by brothers Tanishq and Tejasvi Dhingra, the company has grown substantially, showcasing a remarkable entrepreneurial journey that began with just a ₹20,000 investment. Now valued between ₹200-₹250 crores, Nutro Life Science is a testament to business resilience and strategic vision.

The upcoming Ludhiana facility will enhance manufacturing capabilities with state-of-the-art robotics and automation, setting new benchmarks for precision and quality in production. As the company aims for a valuation of ₹500-₹600 crores by 2027-28, this project underscores its ambitions to lead globally in sports nutrition manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)