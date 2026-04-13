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Simplifying Science: ANRF's SARAL AI Initiative

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) is launching 'SARAL AI,' an AI-based platform to simplify complex research for broader public understanding. Initiatives like the ANRF PMECRG Lightning Talk Series and MAHA programmes aim to enhance India's research visibility and foster impactful innovation across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:47 IST
Simplifying Science: ANRF's SARAL AI Initiative
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  • India

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) is set to transform the way research is communicated with the launch of 'SARAL AI,' a platform designed to simplify complex scientific language using artificial intelligence. Union Minister Jitender Singh emphasized the need for accessible presentation of research findings to the public.

Through 'SARAL AI,' the ANRF plans to convert intricate research work into easy-to-understand social media content, including podcasts and short videos, to boost outreach and understanding. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to drive research culture and innovation across educational and research institutions in India.

Addressing future goals, Singh highlighted ANRF's PMECRG Lightning Talk Series, which offers researchers a platform to present their work succinctly, and MAHA programmes designed to unite academia, industry, and government in mission-driven projects for high-impact results in key sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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