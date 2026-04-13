Left Menu

Pioneering Robotics and AI Center Launches at Shoolini University

Shoolini University inaugurates a new Centre for Robotics and AI, in collaboration with Sirena Technologies, to enhance industrial-grade robotics training. The initiative focuses on multidisciplinary research and industry-aligned education, aiming to fill skill gaps in AI and robotics while boosting student readiness for the workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:17 IST
Pioneering Robotics and AI Center Launches at Shoolini University
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the academic and technological community, Shoolini University has launched a Centre for Robotics and AI. Collaborating with Bengaluru's Sirena Technologies, the university aims to bridge the industry-academia gap by providing students with industrial-grade robotics and humanoid training.

The center's inception was marked by live demonstrations of humanoid systems, showcasing the blend of academic research with practical implementation. Vishal Anand, the Founder and Pro Chancellor of Shoolini University, emphasized the center's role in accelerating multidisciplinary research across engineering, computing, and data science disciplines.

Sirena Technologies' three-month training program includes faculty training and project-based work on applied robotics. CEO Hariharan Bojan highlighted the transformative potential of early exposure to robotics for students, stating it offers a significant advantage in aligning classroom learning with real-world industry applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Banking for Feature Phone Users: Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio Collaborate

Revolutionizing Banking for Feature Phone Users: Bank of Baroda and Reliance...

 India
2
China-Pakistan Diplomatic Drive to Sustain West Asia Peace

China-Pakistan Diplomatic Drive to Sustain West Asia Peace

 Pakistan
3
Iran Open to New Peace Talks Amid US Blockade

Iran Open to New Peace Talks Amid US Blockade

 India
4
Amit Shah Counters 'Outsider' Claims, Vows Bengali BJP Leadership

Amit Shah Counters 'Outsider' Claims, Vows Bengali BJP Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026