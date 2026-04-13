Pioneering Robotics and AI Center Launches at Shoolini University

In a significant development for the academic and technological community, Shoolini University has launched a Centre for Robotics and AI. Collaborating with Bengaluru's Sirena Technologies, the university aims to bridge the industry-academia gap by providing students with industrial-grade robotics and humanoid training.

The center's inception was marked by live demonstrations of humanoid systems, showcasing the blend of academic research with practical implementation. Vishal Anand, the Founder and Pro Chancellor of Shoolini University, emphasized the center's role in accelerating multidisciplinary research across engineering, computing, and data science disciplines.

Sirena Technologies' three-month training program includes faculty training and project-based work on applied robotics. CEO Hariharan Bojan highlighted the transformative potential of early exposure to robotics for students, stating it offers a significant advantage in aligning classroom learning with real-world industry applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)