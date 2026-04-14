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AI Opposition Turns Violent: Molotov Attack on OpenAI Founder

Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, was targeted with a Molotov cocktail attack on his home by Daniel Moreno-Gama, who opposed artificial intelligence. Moreno-Gama later threatened OpenAI's headquarters. The incident highlights tensions around AI technology. Altman urges for reasoned discourse over violent actions in response to AI concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spring | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:54 IST
AI Opposition Turns Violent: Molotov Attack on OpenAI Founder
  • Country:
  • United States

An alarming incident unfolded in San Francisco as Sam Altman, OpenAI's founder, faced a Molotov cocktail attack at his residence. The perpetrator, Daniel Moreno-Gama, is reported to hold strong anti-artificial intelligence sentiments, targeting not only Altman but also other leaders in the AI industry.

Authorities claim that Moreno-Gama launched the attack at approximately 4 a.m., igniting an exterior gate before fleeing. Shortly after, he allegedly threatened to set fire to OpenAI headquarters. Following these incidents, FBI agents searched Moreno-Gama's residence in Spring, Texas.

Moreno-Gama faces charges related to explosives possession and property damage. Altman addressed the violent threat, sharing a personal blog post calling for reduced hostility and the importance of thoughtful dialogue regarding AI-related fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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