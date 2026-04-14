Revolutionizing Workflow: Qlik and ServiceNow's Strategic Alliance

Data analytics leader Qlik has announced a strategic partnership with ServiceNow to integrate data and AI insights into enterprise workflows. The collaboration is designed to empower businesses with faster, more informed decision-making by merging their systems with the ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric.

This joint effort capitalizes on Qlik's ability to combine ServiceNow's workflow capabilities with broader enterprise data, utilizing AI and analytics to reveal hidden patterns and trends, thereby improving operational outcomes.

The partnership aims to allow workflows and AI agents to perform more complex tasks by providing enriched context and insights, ultimately enabling businesses to connect workflow execution with critical, governed data-driven intelligence for improved efficiency and output.

(With inputs from agencies.)