Navigating Russia's Internet Clampdown

On Tuesday, the Kremlin defended its internet restrictions, emphasizing their necessity for security, despite the disruption faced by many Russians. These measures, they asserted, are not indicative of a regression to previous eras.

The restrictions began tightening since the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. They include blocking various messenger apps and VPNs, commonly used to navigate around censorship, as well as disabling mobile internet services.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that some measures might be temporary, lifted once deemed safe, while others result from tech companies failing to adhere to Russian law.