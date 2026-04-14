Left Menu

Navigating Russia's Internet Clampdown

The Kremlin has implemented internet restrictions for security reasons, causing disruption for many Russians. Tighter controls began with the Ukraine war in February 2022, including blocking apps and VPNs. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned some measures might be temporary and contingent on safety and legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:12 IST
Navigating Russia's Internet Clampdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Tuesday, the Kremlin defended its internet restrictions, emphasizing their necessity for security, despite the disruption faced by many Russians. These measures, they asserted, are not indicative of a regression to previous eras.

The restrictions began tightening since the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. They include blocking various messenger apps and VPNs, commonly used to navigate around censorship, as well as disabling mobile internet services.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that some measures might be temporary, lifted once deemed safe, while others result from tech companies failing to adhere to Russian law.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Hear Assam's Plea Against Congress Leader's Bail

Supreme Court to Hear Assam's Plea Against Congress Leader's Bail

 India
2
Cricket Controversy: Blessing Muzarabani Banned from PSL

Cricket Controversy: Blessing Muzarabani Banned from PSL

 Global
3
Breaking the Chains: Battling Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir

Breaking the Chains: Battling Drug Menace in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
4
Wells Fargo Shines with Strong Q1 Profit Boost

Wells Fargo Shines with Strong Q1 Profit Boost

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026