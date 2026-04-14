JPMorgan Chase's Trading Surge Propels Profit Amid Market Tumult

JPMorgan Chase reported a notable rise in its first-quarter profit on Tuesday, capitalizing on heightened market volatility.

The bank's net income surged to $16.5 billion, or $5.94 per share, compared to $14.6 billion, or $5.07 per share, in the previous year. The unpredictability surrounding artificial intelligence's effect on software companies and the uncertain geopolitical climate, particularly the ongoing Iran situation, has caused significant fluctuations in global financial markets during this period.

This volatility allowed JPMorgan's trading division to thrive as it encouraged clients to rebalance their portfolios, engage in more trading activities, and manage risks. Consequently, the bank's markets revenue saw a 20% increase, contributing significantly to its financial results. This mirrored the performance of Wall Street counterpart Goldman Sachs, which also exceeded quarterly expectations on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)