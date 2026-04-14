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GE Aerospace and HAL Make Strides in F414 Jet Engine Co-Production

GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have announced significant progress in their collaboration to jointly produce F414 jet engines in India. This effort emphasizes strengthening economic ties and advancing cooperation between India and the U.S., marking a new milestone in their longstanding partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:35 IST
GE Aerospace and HAL Make Strides in F414 Jet Engine Co-Production
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In a noteworthy development, US defense giant GE Aerospace and India's Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have reached a significant milestone in their collaborative efforts to co-produce the F414 jet engines. These engines are poised to power India's future combat aircraft, marking a vital advancement in joint defense production.

The collaboration, initiated nearly three years ago, has seen the two companies engaged in rigorous negotiations to finalize the technical and operational aspects of the program. Tuesday's announcement clarifies that an agreement on technical matters has been achieved, propelling the initiative forward.

The agreement aims to strengthen economic growth and bolster bilateral cooperation between India and the United States. It also expands on the already established 40-year partnership between GE Aerospace and HAL, underlining a shared commitment to innovation and development in defense technology.

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