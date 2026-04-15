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Iran's Secret Satellite Saga: A Game-Changer in Middle East Surveillance

Iran reportedly acquired a Chinese spy satellite in late 2024, allowing it to monitor U.S. military bases in the Middle East, as per Financial Times. The TEE-01B satellite, launched by China's Earth Eye Co, was used by Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force to gather strategic images before and after military strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:49 IST
Iran's Secret Satellite Saga: A Game-Changer in Middle East Surveillance
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Iran has reportedly secured a Chinese-manufactured spy satellite, enhancing its surveillance capabilities over U.S. military positions in the Middle East, according to a report by the Financial Times. This acquisition, made late in 2024, involved the TEE-01B satellite, engineered and launched by China's Earth Eye Co.

The satellite is believed to have fallen under the control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force post-launch, providing a strategic edge through precise satellite imagery of key military sites. This includes gathering surveillance data in March, coinciding with missile and drone operations over these targets.

Significant to this development was the IRGC's access to ground stations operated by Emposat, a satellite service provider out of Beijing. Despite these revelations, neither the White House, CIA, nor Chinese officials offered immediate public comments. U.S. President Donald Trump, however, issued a stern warning to China about involving itself in Iranian military advancements.

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