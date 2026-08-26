Apple sets September 9 date for next iPhone launch event

On Wednesday, Apple announced that its next launch event will take place on September 9, with the tagline "Surprise and Shine." The event will take place at 10 am PT (10:30 p.m. IST), and viewers will be able to watch the keynote live on YouTube, the Apple website, and Apple TV, as per Mashable.

At the event, Apple is widely expected to release the new iPhone 18 lineup, as well as a foldable smartphone, rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra. As with past events, Apple has released promotional artwork featuring the tagline "Surprise and shine" alongside its logo rendered in a glowing neon effect. The design evokes the white neon aesthetic of the Siri AI beta Apple unveiled earlier this year at WWDC 2026.

The tech giant is also expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra, alongside new smart home devices. Apple also uploaded a livestream link for the event to its YouTube channel, and the video description reads, "Join us for a special event on September 9 at 10 a.m. PT."

The event will take place at the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California. (ANI)