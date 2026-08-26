Apple sets September 9 date for next iPhone launch event

On Wednesday, Apple announced that its next launch event will take place on September 9, with the tagline "Surprise and Shine."

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 23:19 IST
Apple sets September 9 date for next iPhone launch event
Apple logo (Image source: X/@x.com/Apple). Image Credit: ANI

On Wednesday, Apple announced that its next launch event will take place on September 9, with the tagline "Surprise and Shine." The event will take place at 10 am PT (10:30 p.m. IST), and viewers will be able to watch the keynote live on YouTube, the Apple website, and Apple TV, as per Mashable.

At the event, Apple is widely expected to release the new iPhone 18 lineup, as well as a foldable smartphone, rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra. As with past events, Apple has released promotional artwork featuring the tagline "Surprise and shine" alongside its logo rendered in a glowing neon effect. The design evokes the white neon aesthetic of the Siri AI beta Apple unveiled earlier this year at WWDC 2026.

The tech giant is also expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra, alongside new smart home devices. Apple also uploaded a livestream link for the event to its YouTube channel, and the video description reads, "Join us for a special event on September 9 at 10 a.m. PT."

The event will take place at the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows

French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows

Global
2
OpenAI report says its network was hacked by its own rogue AI agents

OpenAI report says its network was hacked by its own rogue AI agents

Global
3
FOREX-US data buoys dollar as Fed hike expectations nudged higher

FOREX-US data buoys dollar as Fed hike expectations nudged higher

Global
4
Mexico's central bank raises 2026 growth forecast

Mexico's central bank raises 2026 growth forecast

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Aid Becomes a Growth Trap: Why Africa’s Development Model Needs a Reset

Nepal-China Infrastructure Ambitions Collide With Himalayan Fragility

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026