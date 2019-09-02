Android 10 might land on Google Pixel smartphones on September 3

Android 10, the latest edition of Google's operating system, might launch tomorrow i.e. September 3 and Google's Pixel range of smartphones will be the first to receive the update, according to a hint dropped by Canadian mobile carrier Rogers. However, there is no official confirmation from Google.

As per the carrier's listing, all existing versions of the Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a will get the Android 10 update, though Rogers later removed the OS Upgrade Schedule. A screenshot of the schedule was shared by 9to5Google where the OS has been referred to as "Q" and not by its official name "Android 10" .

Image Credit: 9to5Google

Google recently announced that the next release of Android OS will simply use the version number and be called Android 10, thus ending the decade-long naming convention for new versions of the Android operating system. Furthermore, Google also announced a refreshed look for the Android brand, making it more modern and accessible. The color of Android wordmark has been changed from green to black, to make it more visible and readable. The Android robot has also been incorporated into the new logo.

Android 10

Android 10 introduces a number of new features and capabilities. One of the amazing features of Android 10 is the introduction of gesture-based navigation. With this gesture model for phone navigation, users can perform tasks involving Home and Back more quickly than they did with the traditional navigation buttons.

Another most-pleasing feature is the 'Dark theme' that applies to both the Android system UI and apps. The dark mode will significantly reduce power usage and the device will be easy to operate in a low-light environment. Starting with Android 10, developers will be able to quickly implement the Dark theme, via the Force Dark feature, without explicitly setting a DayNight theme, thus cutting down the time needed on its implementation.

Another interesting feature is the Focus Mode, once you turn it on, you will no longer receive notifications from the distracting apps or the apps that are not important to you. You can use the Quick Setting tile to turn the Focus Mode on or off.

To provide a more immersive, seamless and edge-to-edge experience, Android 10 also adds more support for foldable devices and different folding patterns. Moving onto the next feature, Android 10 will be introducing the smart replies or actions feature that will generate automatic suggestions for all app notifications that include messages.

On the privacy front, Android 10 will grant more control to users over an app's access to location information on the device. It provides a new user option to allow access to the device location only while using the app in the foreground. Other privacy features include restrictions on: