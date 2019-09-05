Is Yahoo down? Email, other services not working amid massive outage

Yahoo email and other services have reportedly crashed on Thursday and thousands of users are taking to social media to complain. Yahoo itself confirmed the issue and said they are working to get it fixed as a top priority.

"Is Yahoo down?" many people are asking on Twitter and are losing their minds as email outage means a lot of connected services would also not work.

Is yahoo's servers down or something?! ... trying to do fantasy football stuff and I caaaaant😭😭😭 — Pizzle🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@phillipsj00) September 5, 2019

Some people are also reporting unique issues amidst "Yahoo down" outrage and connecting it to "cyber attacks".

Yahoo is down right now in many parts of the world and for a huge number of customers but the company has assured that they are working to fix it. Yahoo doesn't usually face such outages and this is probably the biggest disruption that the web services provider has faced in 2019.

Watch this space for updates on Yahoo outage.