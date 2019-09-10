New 'The Joker' malware targeting Android users

A new kind of malware called 'The Joker' is putting to risk Android devices, researchers at cybersecurity firm CSIS have revealed.

In a Medium post, researcher Aleksejs Kuprins explained that the new trojan can simulate interaction with advertisement websites and subscribe to services discreetly by stealing the victim's SMS messages, the contact list, and device information.

'The Joker' malware is only targeting the EU and Asian countries. So far, 24 apps with over 472,000 installs on the Google Play Store have been detected with the malware. Lifehacker has published the full list of the apps which include Age Face, Antivirus Security, Beach Camera, Dazzle Wallpaper, Reward Clean, and more. (ANI)

