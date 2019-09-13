International Development News
US Congress asks Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google to provide internal records

The Congress is reportedly requesting internal records from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 13-09-2019 23:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The records include internal communications between executives around key projects such as WhatsApp's acquisition, Apple's App Store search algorithm, and so on, Mashable reports.

The companies have been asked to also submit lists of competitors by-product, email, and financial statements. This move is part of The House Judiciary Committee's antitrust investigations. The deadline to cooperate is October 14. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United States
