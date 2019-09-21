Say goodbye to stories in Facebook groups

International Development News
Facebook is reportedly looking at killing the stories features in groups.

ANI California
Updated: 21-09-2019 20:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Social media industry commentator Matt Navarra revealed in a tweet that Facebook will remove the ability to post stories from all groups on September 26.

This change, however, will not impact personal users who will be able to use the stories feature like before. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United States
