Oppo Reno 2Z vs Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V17 Pro: Specs comparison

Vivo has launched its latest V-series smartphone, the Vivo V17 Pro, with world's first 32-megapixel Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 4100 mAh Battery, and Snapdragon 675AIE Mobile Platform at a price tag of Rs 29,990 for the lone (8GB+128GB) storage model. In terms of pricing and specifications, the high-end smartphone appears to be the most obvious competitor of the Redmi K20 Pro and the Oppo Reno 2Z.

Launched back in July, the Redmi K20 Pro is available at a price tag of Rs 27,999 for (6GB+128GB) storage variant and Rs 30,999 for (8GB+256GB) storage variant, while, priced at Rs 29,990, the OPPO Reno 2Z is available in (8+256GB) storage variant.

Let's take a look at how the flagship devices stack up against each other:

Display

The Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch (16.36cm) FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2440-pixels resolution, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64 percent and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner with 0.39s unlocking speed.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch (16.23cm) AMOLED display with a 2340x1080-pixel resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR range, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features the 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch (16.58 cm) AMOLED Panoramic Screen with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also comprises a Hidden Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 with 11.3 percent faster unlocking speed.

Processor and OS

The Vivo V17 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE Mobile Platform (2.0GHz) based on 11 nm process technology and Adreno 612 GPU coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM onboard storage. The phone runs on the latest FunTouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9. It also comes with Vivo multi-turbo acceleration technology for the next-level gaming experience.

The Redmi K20 Pro is armored with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB/8G of RAM and 128GB/256GB of in-built storage. The phone operates on the Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 and supports Game Turbo 2.0 that delivers the most immersive gaming experience to every hardcore mobile gamer.

The Oppo Reno 2Z is powered by 2.2GHz MediaTek Helio P90 octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage and runs on Android v9.0 based on Color OS 6.1 operating system.

Camera

The smart elevating module in the Vivo V17 Pro houses two front cameras, 32-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture, which elegantly extends when needed and retracts without a trace. It comes with Auto Retraction technology that automatically detects accidental free-fall and protects the camera from damage. On the back, it houses a vertically-aligned quad-camera panel that comprises of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture, 2x optical zoom, and 10x digital zoom, an 8-megapixel AI Super wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers 120-degrees field-of-view, and lastly a 2-megapixel Super Macro lens. Additional camera features include SLO-MO, TIME-LAPSE, Live photo, HDR, 4K Video, Voice Control, Palm Gesture, AR Stickers, Super Night Mode, Jovi Image Recognizer, AI Scene Identification and more.

The Redmi K20 Pro houses a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f2.2 aperture and 0.8μm pixel size. On the back, it features AI Triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x Optical Zoom and f/2.4 aperture, a 13-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with 124.8-degree field-of-view and f/2.4 aperture. Additional camera features include 10x digital zoom, EIS for video stabilization and 960fps slo-mo video recording.

The Oppo Reno 2Z houses a 16-megapixel front Rising Camera with video bokeh effect and rear Quad Camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera powered by Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel Wide Angle lens with 119-degrees FOV, a 2-megapixel Mono Lens with Portrait Mode 2.0 and again a 2-megapixel Mono Lens with Portrait Mode 2.0. Additional camera features include Ultra Dark Mode, Bokeh Effect Video and Ultra Steady Video.

Battery and Connectivity

The Vivo V17 Pro packs a massive 4100 mAh Battery with 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology for long-lasting performance while the Redmi K20 Pro houses a 4000mAh battery with 27W charging support and lastly, the Oppo Reno 2Z packs a Type-C compatible 4000mAh Battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology.