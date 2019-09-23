Apple iPhone 11 Pro is sturdier, stress test reveals

The latest trio of the Apple iPhone 11 lineup is out, giving testers an early chance to dissect them. In the latest, the trio underwent stress test by protection plan provider SquareTrade and the results are assuring.

As Mashable reports, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max were found quite sturdy, with the iPhone 11 Pro coming out stronger than the two.

All the new models have IP68 water and dust-resistance rating, and use the new, custom-designed glass from Corning. However, when dunked into five feet of water for 30 minutes, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max suffered audio damage, while a six-feet drop resulted in a cracked glass. (ANI)

Also Read: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown reveals bigger battery

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)