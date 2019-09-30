Garena’s Free Fire introduces Blood Demon Rikoto!

Garena Free Fire announces season 17 of their Elite Pass (EP) which follows the story of Blood Demon's revenge for justice. The EP will be released on 1st October 2019, while pre-orders started on 28th September 2019, where the gamers were surprised with the chance to win the Blood Demon Katana Skin - one of the best rewards of this season.

The season 17 Elite Pass conveys the story of Rikoto, the Japanese Samurai Blood Demon's conflict with his master. Rikoto, the most skilled and disciplined swordmaster in his Bloodthorn tribe, was exiled years ago. When he heard that his wife was held under custody by the erstwhile dictator, Rikoto returned to his village to seek revenge. Not only did he win the war, but he also gained the respect of his Bloodthorn Tribe, emerging as the rightful leader of Bloodthorn Tribe. A new era for the Bloodthorn is about to start with the rise of Blood Demon!

Elite Pass holders also have the opportunity to obtain exciting game rewards such as two S grade costumes, an exclusive Blood Demon emote, backpacks, skateboards and many other in-game items. Survivors can also win various special prizes and access to Elite Mission, as well as an increased daily gold income limit. Apart from 2 bundles of cool samurai [skins?], survivors can also get bag and weapon skins. Free Fire has become a massive hit on a global scale with more than 450 million registered users and over 50 million peak daily users as of May 2019. According to App Annie, it was the most downloaded battle royale game globally across the Google Play and iOS App stores combined in Q2 2019.