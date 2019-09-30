International Development News
Spotify lets you create personalised playlists with podcasts

Spotify has added a new feature for podcast lovers. Users can now make their own podcast playlists, combining music and podcasts in a single list.

Updated: 30-09-2019 22:29 IST
Spotify lets you create personalised playlists with podcasts

As the official blog explains, users can add podcasts to existing playlists as well. On mobile, simply navigate to a podcast episode you want to listen to, tap on the three dots and then on 'Add to playlist'.

As the official blog explains, users can add podcasts to existing playlists as well. On mobile, simply navigate to a podcast episode you want to listen to, tap on the three dots and then on 'Add to playlist'.

Users can choose to add to an existing playlist or create a new playlist from scratch. These custom playlists can also be shared with friends or made public. The feature to create podcast playlists is currently supported only on a mobile. (ANI)

