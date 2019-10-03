Confirmed! Redmi 8 to make India debut on October 9

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi confirmed today October 9 as the official launch date for Redmi 8 in India. The announcement was made by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India head and Global VP, via his official Twitter account, just a week after the launch of Redmi 8A in the country.

The company has not yet revealed any detail regarding the Redmi 8 but the teaser poster on Twitter hints that the upcoming device will feature a vertically aligned dual-rear camera setup and will be equipped with a high-capacity battery, that will be more than 4000mAh. The tweet further suggests that the Redmi 8 will come with ample storage, as it says 'store more'.

Besides these hints, the latest leaks and rumors reveal that the Redmi 8 will feature a 6.21-inch water-drop display and will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile platform based on 12 nm FinFET process technology and Adreno 505 GPU coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The device will operate on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and will also incorporate a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

Mi fans! Just when you thought the #Diwali action has reached a peak, here's #BatteryCameraAction!Battery champion with 4⃣/_ _ arriving on 9th Oct.It's time to do moooooooore!📸 Click more🔋 Watch more🎮 Play more💾 Store moreRT if you know what's coming. 🔄#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/71LxSA4iyk — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 3, 2019

On the optics front, the Redmi 8 will house a dual-rear camera module that comprises of a 12-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor while on the front, it will feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The budget-centric Redmi 8 is rumored to come in four color options, namely, Red, Green, Blue, and Black and will be priced under Rs 10,000.