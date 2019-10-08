Sony PlayStation 5 to officially launch by 2020-end

Sony's awaited next-gen gaming console will be called the PlayStation 5 and it will launch at the end of 2020.

As Engadget reports, the Sony PlayStation 5 will come with a new controller that will come with a haptic feedback feature to offer a range of rumbles so refined that it will be possible to feel the difference between walking through fields of grass and plodding through mud.

In terms of specifications, the PS5 will have ray-tracing techniques through GPU hardware, speedy SSD drive, USB-C support, updated L2 and R2 buttons, and 100GB Blu-ray discs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)