Samsung partners with Mobeewave to deploy NFC-enabled mPOS solution globally

Global technology leader Samsung has announced its collaboration with Mobeewave, a global pioneer in contactless payment acceptance solutions to deploy NFC-enabled contactless payment acceptance on mobile devices worldwide.

Under the partnership, the two companies will deploy Samsung POS, a secure, mobile-based, Point Of Sale (POS) solution firstly in Canada and later expand it globally in 2020. The new solution enables merchants to accept debit and credit payments by tapping contactless cards, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay wallets onto Samsung NFC-enabled devices, subsequently avoiding the need for dongles, cables or other additional hardware.

Commenting on the launch, Sunny Park, VP, and Head of Service Operation Group, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung, said, "We're excited to launch this solution with our strategic partner, Mobeewave. Their patented contactless payment processing platform is the only mobile-based solution accepting Mastercard, Visa and Interac transactions in a pilot in Canada. Mobeewave has passed numerous certification and security processes, to deliver a highly secure payment acceptance solution to merchants in a variety of verticals. Their proprietary technology allows us to launch this new solution on a global scale."

"Together with Samsung, we're creating a brand-new market segment with an opportunity to offer the untapped micro and small business market with an easily accessible, highly secure, low-cost and easy-to-use mobile payment acceptance solution," said Maxime de Nanclas, co-Founder, Mobeewave.

With this new patented and scalable payment acceptance solution, the South Korean technology giant will now provide a frictionless and cost-effective POS solution to global businesses. Merchants can freely download the Samsung POS app from the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store and register by following a simple sign-up process.