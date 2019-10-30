CamScanner adds more functions for Indian market

CamScanner, the most popular document management solution for individuals, small businesses, non-profits, governments and educational institutions across the globe has rolled out a suite of new features. The addition will further simplify the experience of Indian users.

Under the new suite, the Indian users can now generate electronic copies of their utility documents such as identity cards, licenses, etc. in a 1:1 ratio. This helps them digitally save, share, and secure their important documents with ease. The addition is also in line with CamScanner's core values, i.e., helping users work and live more efficiently.

Elaborating upon the new features, Mr. Miller, Marketing Director, CamScanner said, "CamScanner's aim has always been to provide the best-in-class smart document management solutions, built with the local context. We are constantly engaging with several Indian educational institutes to know to seek more insights about the student audience. This is the first step in the Indian market, as we plan to strengthen our presence and user connect here. Going forward, there will be several new updates for our Indian users."

Available on Google Play Store, iOS App Store, CamScanner has been installed on over 370 million devices across more than 200 countries. It receives more than 50,000 subscribers every day. This makes CamScanner the world's most popular mobile scanning application.

(With inputs from CamScanner)