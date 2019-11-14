Google builds AI can tell how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury's

Google, Queen, and UMG have teamed up to build an AI system called FreddieMeter that can tell how close your voice is to singer Freddie Mercury.

FreddieMeter analyses a person's voice to see how their pitch, timbre, and melody comes in comparison to Mercury's own, Engadget notes. It then gives your voice a score on a scale of 0 and 100 to show how close you are.

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. There are four tracks to sing along to: Bohemian Rhapsody, Don't Stop Me Now, Somebody To Love and We Are The Champions. (ANI)

