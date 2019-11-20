International Development News
Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

With the integration of Salesforce Service Cloud and Amazon Connect solution, organizations will be able to streamline operations while providing superior customer service.

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service
Image Credit: ANI

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon subsidiary, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with customer relationship management (CRM) platform Salesforce.

As part of the extended collaboration, Salesforce will now integrate Amazon Connect, a cloud-based contact center service into its new offering, namely, Service Cloud Voice, a new product that brings together phone, digital channels, and CRM data into one unified console.

With the integration of Salesforce Service Cloud and Amazon Connect solution, organizations will be able to streamline operations while providing superior customer service. The Service Cloud Voice will be in pilot in February 2020 and is expected to be generally available in June 2020, Salesforce said in a press release.

"Salesforce's growing partnership with AWS is fueled by a shared commitment to customer success. Together, we're making it easier for companies to deploy powerful AI and voice technologies to deliver smarter and faster customer service experiences."

Bret Taylor, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce

Service Cloud Voice will allow companies to:

  • Integrate telephony and route calls on a single platform
  • Boost productivity by reducing data entry and call wrap-up time
  • Leverage AI-powered agent recommendations
  • Empower supervisors with real-time omni-channel visibility

Furthermore, the AWS content is also being made available on Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform. The CRM giant is also exploring ways to make Einstein Voice Skills, a tool that empowers admins and developers to build custom, voice-powered apps, compatible with multiple voice assistants and devices, including Amazon Alexa.

"We are delighted that Salesforce has chosen Amazon Connect as its preferred contact center technology and by bringing AWS content onto Trailhead, we are continuing to enable businesses to leverage the full power of both platforms to provide world-class customer service."

Ariel Kelman, Vice President, AWS

