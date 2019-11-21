UIDAI operationalizes 21 Aadhaar Seva Kendras across the country

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has operationalized 21 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 114 stand-alone Aadhaar enrolment & update centers across the country. These are in addition to 35000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by Banks, Post Offices and State Governments.

These centers have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolment and update requests per day and will be operational all days of the week including weekends, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They will be closed only on public holidays. UIDAI plans to set up 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country.

While Aadhaar enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs.50 is payable for updating details like adding a mobile number to Aadhaar, updating the address, etc.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has an efficient token management system that guides residents to relevant stages of the enrolment/update process in a hassle-free manner.

As these centers are air-conditioned and designed with adequate seating capacity, residents who have been provided a token will not have to stand in a queue.

