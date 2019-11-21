International Development News
Development News Edition

UIDAI operationalizes 21 Aadhaar Seva Kendras across the country

These centers have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolment and update requests per day and will be operational all days of the week including weekends, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They will be closed only on public holidays.

UIDAI plans to set up 114 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in 53 cities across the country. Image Credit: Flickr

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has operationalized 21 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) as part of its plan to open 114 stand-alone Aadhaar enrolment & update centers across the country. These are in addition to 35000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by Banks, Post Offices and State Governments.

While Aadhaar enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs.50 is payable for updating details like adding a mobile number to Aadhaar, updating the address, etc.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has an efficient token management system that guides residents to relevant stages of the enrolment/update process in a hassle-free manner.

As these centers are air-conditioned and designed with adequate seating capacity, residents who have been provided a token will not have to stand in a queue.

(With Inputs from PIB)

