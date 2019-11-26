International Development News
Samsung earns environmental sustainability recognition for its semiconductor solutions

In addition, Samsung has also received the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) labels from the Korean Ministry of Environment or its ‘1-terabyte eUFS 2.1’ and its ‘fifth-generation 512-gigabit V-NAND’.

Samsung's eUFS 3.0 delivers twice the speed of the previous eUFS storage (eUFS 2.1). Image Credit: Samsung

South Korean technology giant Samsung has been recognized by the Carbon Trust, a UK-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping businesses accelerate the move to a sustainable, low-carbon economy, for the company's extensive efforts to reduce carbon and water footprints.

In a press release, the semiconductor giant said that it's Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) 3.0 has been awarded Carbon Footprint and Water Footprint Certifications, making it the first mobile memory in the industry to earn such recognition from a globally accredited organization.

Samsung's 512GB eUFS 3.0 is based on its fifth-generation V-NAND that utilizes a unique etching technology to reduce the chip size by 25 percent and deliver twice the capacity and 2.1 times the sequential speed of its fourth-generation (64 layers) V-NAND-based 256GB eUFS 2.1.

Image Credit: Samsung

"We are extremely pleased that our cutting-edge memory technologies not only demonstrate our capability to overcome more challenging process complexities, but also are recognized for their environmental sustainability. Samsung will continue to create memory solutions that provide the highest levels of speed, capacity and power efficiency at extremely small geometries for end-users worldwide."

Chanhoon Park, executive vice president and head of Giheung Hwaseong Pyeongtaek Complex, Samsung Electronics

