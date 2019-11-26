ISRO chief offers prayers at Tirumala shrine ahead of

ISRO chief K Sivan on Tuesday offered prayers at this famous hill shrine here, a day ahead of the launch of India's imaging satellite, CARTOSAT-3. ISRO is all set to launch the earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other nano-satellites from the US, from Sriharikota on Wednesday.

Sivan offered prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here. Later, speaking to reporters here, Sivan said Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter was doing well and sending a lot of information about the Moon.

Lander 'Vikram' from Chandrayaan-2 had crashlanded while attempting a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7..

