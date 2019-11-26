ISRO chief offers prayers at Tirumala shrine ahead of
ISRO chief K Sivan on Tuesday offered prayers at this famous hill shrine here, a day ahead of the launch of India's imaging satellite, CARTOSAT-3. ISRO is all set to launch the earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other nano-satellites from the US, from Sriharikota on Wednesday.
Sivan offered prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here. Later, speaking to reporters here, Sivan said Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter was doing well and sending a lot of information about the Moon.
Lander 'Vikram' from Chandrayaan-2 had crashlanded while attempting a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- K Sivan
- ISRO
- Venkateswara
- India
- Chandrayaan Orbiter
- Sriharikota
- Tirumala
- Lander
- Moon
ALSO READ
Indian Neo Banks are Democratising ERP and Financial Services for Underserved SMBs - Ezo Banks
Indian Neo Banks are Democratising ERP and Financial Services for Underserved SMBs - Ezo Banks
Seshan's bold initiatives led India's game changing electoral
Pakistan challenges ITF decision to shift Davis Cup tie against India
Australian bushfires partly due to late monsoon ending in India: expert