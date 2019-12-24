Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung India unveils new five-star refrigerator lineup; price starts at Rs 17,990

Uniquely designed for extra space, the all-new five-star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator lineup adheres to the latest BEE guidelines and regulations, delivering higher efficiency and reduced running costs.

Samsung India unveils new five-star refrigerator lineup; price starts at Rs 17,990
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean technology giant Samsung launched today India's first five-star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator lineup based on new 2020 Star Ratings. Priced starting Rs 17,990, the new lineup will be available across all retail channels and Samsung stores from January 15, 2020.

Uniquely designed for extra space, the all-new five-star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator lineup adheres to the latest BEE guidelines and regulations, delivering higher efficiency and reduced running costs.

Sporting new floral designs with next-generation crown door design and an H-Bar chrome handle design, the new lineup comes in a gross capacity of 198 liters and a next-gen base stand drawer that acts as an additional storage unit for non-perishable vegetables.

Image Credit: Samsung

This refrigerator lineup will have higher capacity compared to conventional models and a new set of design patterns including Paradise Bloom, New Camellia, Wave, and Mystic Overlay, which add to the aesthetic value of the product, Samsung said in a press release.

With the latest BEE norms coming into effect, we expect consumer focus to further shift towards energy efficient products. We are launching India's first five-star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 198 liter lineup based on the new 2020 Star Ratings. The new refrigerators also come equipped with 'Make for India' features to address the needs of Indian consumers. At Samsung, we listen to our customers and develop meaningful innovations that make their lives better.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India

Image Credit: Samsung

In addition, Samsung is offering a 10-year warranty on the compressor that utilizes the digital inverter technology allowing the refrigerator to run on a home inverter with reduced power consumption. Aligning with the Indian government's big push for renewable energy, the new lineup features solar power compatibility, meaning the refrigerator can also be connected to solar power to conserve energy.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves amendments to Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave its ex-post facto approval to the Adaptation of Laws Amendment Order, 2019 issued by the President of India under clause 2 of Article 372 of the Constitution to amend t...

NIIT Tech board approves Rs 337-cr buyback plan

The board of NIIT Technologies has approved a buyback programme worth Rs 337.46 crore. The firms board of directors has approved that subject to approval of the shareholders by means of a special resolution through postal ballot and regulat...

Very easy to talk about unauthorised colonies from Ramlila Maidan: Kejriwal takes dig at Modi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modis recent comments on unauthorized colonies at a rally here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is very easy to talk about them from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there. Kejr...

Five people injured in blasts at South Korean steelmaker Plant

Seoul South Korea, Dec 24 SputnikANI At least five people were injured as two consecutive blasts caused a fire at South Korean steel company POSCOs plant in the countrys south, media reported on Tuesday.The explosions occurred on Tuesday at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019