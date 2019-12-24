Samsung India unveils new five-star refrigerator lineup; price starts at Rs 17,990

South Korean technology giant Samsung launched today India's first five-star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator lineup based on new 2020 Star Ratings. Priced starting Rs 17,990, the new lineup will be available across all retail channels and Samsung stores from January 15, 2020.

Uniquely designed for extra space, the all-new five-star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator lineup adheres to the latest BEE guidelines and regulations, delivering higher efficiency and reduced running costs.

Sporting new floral designs with next-generation crown door design and an H-Bar chrome handle design, the new lineup comes in a gross capacity of 198 liters and a next-gen base stand drawer that acts as an additional storage unit for non-perishable vegetables.

Image Credit: Samsung

This refrigerator lineup will have higher capacity compared to conventional models and a new set of design patterns including Paradise Bloom, New Camellia, Wave, and Mystic Overlay, which add to the aesthetic value of the product, Samsung said in a press release.

With the latest BEE norms coming into effect, we expect consumer focus to further shift towards energy efficient products. We are launching India's first five-star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 198 liter lineup based on the new 2020 Star Ratings. The new refrigerators also come equipped with 'Make for India' features to address the needs of Indian consumers. At Samsung, we listen to our customers and develop meaningful innovations that make their lives better. Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India

Image Credit: Samsung

In addition, Samsung is offering a 10-year warranty on the compressor that utilizes the digital inverter technology allowing the refrigerator to run on a home inverter with reduced power consumption. Aligning with the Indian government's big push for renewable energy, the new lineup features solar power compatibility, meaning the refrigerator can also be connected to solar power to conserve energy.

