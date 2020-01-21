Left Menu
Science News Roundup: SpaceX says 'picture perfect' test paves way for a human mission

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX says 'picture perfect' test paves way for a human mission

Elon Musk's SpaceX simulated a successful emergency landing on Sunday in a dramatic test of a crucial abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, a big step its mission to fly NASA astronauts for the first time as soon as this spring. A Crew Dragon astronaut capsule launched at 10:30 a.m. and softly splashed down about 19 miles (32 km) off the coast of Cape Canaveral in Florida about eight minutes later, after ejecting itself from a rocket that cut off its engines 12 miles (19 km) above the ocean to mimic a launch failure.

