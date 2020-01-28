Left Menu
Motorola Razr gets a new delivery date; will now hit shelves on Feb 18

The USD 1,500 device which features a foldable screen and average specs was unveiled a few months back and since then its launch has been delayed twice. 

Motorola Razr gets a new delivery date; will now hit shelves on Feb 18
The device which went on pre-orders on January 26 was supposed to hit stores by February 6.  Image Credit: Motorola

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility has pushed back the delivery date of its first-ever foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 2019, yet again. The device which went on pre-orders on January 26 was supposed to hit stores by February 6.

But now the shipping date for the foldable Motorola Razr has been pushed back to February 18, according to the details available on the pre-order page on the company's official website and Verizon. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the delay which is possibly due to high demand.

The USD 1,500 device which features a foldable screen and average specs was unveiled a few months back and since then its launch has been delayed twice.

Image Credit: Motorola

The new, radically different Motorola Razr boasts a sleek and water-repellent design that comfortably fits in a palm or in a pocket when folded. It features a 6.2-inch Flex View foldable pOLED main display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 while the 2.7-inch gOLED external display, aka Quick View display, comes with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The device is loaded with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone does not have a physical SIM card but adds support for eSIM cards.

The new Motorola Razr is powered by a 2,510 mAh all-day battery with 15W TurboPower charging support. The iconic Razr chin features speakers, USB Type-C port and a fingerprint sensor.

For photography, it comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, Auto Smile Capture, Shot Optimization, and more features, while on the rear side, it houses a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual-LED flash. Additional camera features include Spot Color mode, Night Vision mode, Cinemagraph Mode, Portrait Mode, Electric image stabilization (EIS), Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF and Color CorrelatedTemperature (CCT).

