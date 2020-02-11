Google launches #PehleSafety campaign to educate people on online safety

Google India announced today the launch of the #PehleSafety, a comprehensive public outreach, and communications campaign to educate people about best practices and specific actions they can take to protect their online presence.

"At Google, we take very seriously the responsibility to build trust in the internet and make it an environment that's safe for everyone. We know people are using Google at different stages of their internet journey -- from people experiencing the Internet for the first time on their new smartphone, to long-time Internet-savvy users -- and they look to us to have their backs every step of the way, Saikat Mitra, Director, Trust, and Safety," Google India, wrote in a blog post.

In addition, Google has also launched an extensive internet security campaign along with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), a premier industry body on data protection in India, aimed at reaching out to millions of end-users and educating them about best practices for staying safe online.

Recalling its existing efforts to make internet experience safe for its users, Mitra further said: "We believe that education is a crucial aspect of online security. Over the course of the last year we launched a far-reaching campaign to inform our users about online security, and the steps they can take to keep their internet experience safe. We worked with top YouTube influencers to spread the word on online safety and launched powerful, step-by-step tools like the Security Checkup and Password Checkup that help you strengthen your Google Account security and address issues in minutes. Hundreds of millions of users visit the Security Checkup each year."

Google's automatic Gmail spam and phishing filters, as the company claims, blocks 99.9 percent of suspicious or dangerous emails before they reach its users. Google also blocks billions of ads violating policies on the search giant and its partners' sites. An average of 100 bad ads per second are blocked, according to the company.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.