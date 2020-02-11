Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google launches #PehleSafety campaign to educate people on online safety

In addition, Google has also launched an extensive internet security campaign along with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI).

Google launches #PehleSafety campaign to educate people on online safety
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google India announced today the launch of the #PehleSafety, a comprehensive public outreach, and communications campaign to educate people about best practices and specific actions they can take to protect their online presence.

"At Google, we take very seriously the responsibility to build trust in the internet and make it an environment that's safe for everyone. We know people are using Google at different stages of their internet journey -- from people experiencing the Internet for the first time on their new smartphone, to long-time Internet-savvy users -- and they look to us to have their backs every step of the way, Saikat Mitra, Director, Trust, and Safety," Google India, wrote in a blog post.

In addition, Google has also launched an extensive internet security campaign along with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), a premier industry body on data protection in India, aimed at reaching out to millions of end-users and educating them about best practices for staying safe online.

Recalling its existing efforts to make internet experience safe for its users, Mitra further said: "We believe that education is a crucial aspect of online security. Over the course of the last year we launched a far-reaching campaign to inform our users about online security, and the steps they can take to keep their internet experience safe. We worked with top YouTube influencers to spread the word on online safety and launched powerful, step-by-step tools like the Security Checkup and Password Checkup that help you strengthen your Google Account security and address issues in minutes. Hundreds of millions of users visit the Security Checkup each year."

Google's automatic Gmail spam and phishing filters, as the company claims, blocks 99.9 percent of suspicious or dangerous emails before they reach its users. Google also blocks billions of ads violating policies on the search giant and its partners' sites. An average of 100 bad ads per second are blocked, according to the company.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak could disrupt supply chains in mid-term: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Tuesday said coronavirus outbreak could disrupt supply chains and impact credits in the medium term. The ratings agency, however, said supply chains of Indian companies are unlikely to be materially affe...

Voters may have fallen for freebies: Goa CM on Delhi results

With the Aam Aadmi Party AAP set to score another landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said voters may have fallen for freebies announced by the Arvind Kejriwal government before the electio...

China 'commends' Rajapaksa's defence of BRI during his India visit

China on Tuesday commended Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksas remarks that the island nation has received lot of benefits from Beijings ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative BRI. The BRI is an initiative launched...

Army received banned anti-aircraft ammunition worth Rs 39 cr from OFB in Aug 2015: CAG

Indian Army received banned anti-aircraft ammunition worth around Rs 39 crore from the Ordinance Factory Board OFB in August 2015, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India CAG said in its latest report that was tabled in Lok Sabha. As a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020