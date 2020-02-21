U.S. Cellular collaborates with Samsung to build its 5G network

U.S. Cellular, the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States has collaborated with Samsung to deliver next-generation network services to its customers. The Chicago-based carrier has signed a commercial agreement to purchase Samsung's commercially-proven network solutions, including 5G New Radio (NR) technology.

Samsung will be positioned to help U.S. Cellular continue to build its 5G network using equipment that is compliant with 3GPP 5G NR standards, the South Korean electronics giant said in a statement on Friday.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mike Irizarry, Executive Vice President, and Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Cellular said, "We are excited at the prospect of working with Samsung to extend groundbreaking 4G LTE and 5G technology to our customers, expanding what is possible in consumer experiences and business applications."

U.S. Cellular offers a wide range of communication services to millions of consumers and businesses across the U.S and now it is gearing up to launch its 5G network to deliver reliable indoor and outdoor service.

Initially, the company plans to provide 5G coverage in both urban and rural areas of Iowa and Wisconsin, beginning in March 2020.

As our latest network solutions become a larger part of the U.S. market, we are excited to advance Samsung's 5G innovation and leadership, and continue our journey in delivering new communications technologies, including 4G LTE and 5G. We are focused on enhancing mobile networks around the world by providing global operators with best-in-class solutions, and applying experience gained from regional deployments in India, Japan, Korea, the U.S., and other markets Mark Louison, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Networks Division, Samsung Electronics America

