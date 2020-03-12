Left Menu
Redmi Note 9 series featuring SD 720G launched in India; price starts at Rs 12,999

The series comprising Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and features support for NavIC, India's first navigation system.

Redmi unveiled today the much-anticipated Redmi Note 9 series in India.

  • Aura Balance Design
  • FHD+ Dot display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • 5020mAh battery
  • 64MP Quad Camera Array

Redmi unveiled today the much-anticipated Redmi Note 9 series in India. The series comprising Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and features support for NavIC, India's first navigation system.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 48MP quad rear camera array and supports 18W fast-charging while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera module and supports 33W fast-charging technology that charges the 5020mAh battery from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Starting March 17, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in two variant: 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 12,999 and the 6GB+128GB storage variant priced at Rs 15,999.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, will be available starting March 25, priced at

  • 6GB+64GB- Rs 14,999
  • 6GB+128GB- Rs 16,999
  • 8GB+128GB- Rs 18,999

Here's the complete specs chart for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Specs

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Design & Display

3D Curved Glass Body

Aura Balance Design

P2i coating

Triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay

20:9 aspect ratio

3D Curved Glass Body

Aura Balance Design

P2i coating

Triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay

20:9 aspect ratio

Authentication

side-mounted fingerprint sensor

side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Processor, OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Adreno 618 GPU

MIUI 11

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Adreno 618 GPU

MIUI 11

Memory and Storage

up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB UFS 2.1 storage

microSD expandable up to 512GB

up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB UFS 2.1 storage

microSD expandable up to 512GB

Camera

Front camera

32MP in-display selfie camera

Quad rear camera

64MP Primary Camera

8MP Ultra Wide-Angle

5MP Macro Camera

2MP Depth Sensor

Front Camera

16MP in-display camera

Quad rear camera

48MP Quad Camera

8MP Ultra wide-angle

5MP Macro camera

2MP Depth wide-angle

Battery

5020mAh

33W Fast Charging

5020mAh

18W Fast Charging

Connectivity

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

2x2 WiFi MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/A-GPS/Beidou

NavIC

3.5mm audio jack

IR blaster

USB Type-C port

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

2x2 WiFi MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

NavIC

GPS/A-GPS/Beidou

3.5mm audio jack

IR blaster

USB Type-C port

Color

Aurora Blue;

Glacier White;

Interstellar Black

Aurora Blue;

Glacier White;

Interstellar Black

