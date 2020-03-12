Redmi Note 9 series featuring SD 720G launched in India; price starts at Rs 12,999
The series comprising Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and features support for NavIC, India's first navigation system.
HIGHLIGHT
- Aura Balance Design
- FHD+ Dot display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- 5020mAh battery
- 64MP Quad Camera Array
The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 48MP quad rear camera array and supports 18W fast-charging while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera module and supports 33W fast-charging technology that charges the 5020mAh battery from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes.
Starting March 17, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in two variant: 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 12,999 and the 6GB+128GB storage variant priced at Rs 15,999.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, will be available starting March 25, priced at
- 6GB+64GB- Rs 14,999
- 6GB+128GB- Rs 16,999
- 8GB+128GB- Rs 18,999
Here's the complete specs chart for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.
|
Specs
|
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
|
Redmi Note 9 Pro
|
Design & Display
|
3D Curved Glass Body
Aura Balance Design
P2i coating
Triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5
6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay
20:9 aspect ratio
|
3D Curved Glass Body
Aura Balance Design
P2i coating
Triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5
6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay
20:9 aspect ratio
|
Authentication
|
side-mounted fingerprint sensor
|
side-mounted fingerprint sensor
|
Processor, OS
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Adreno 618 GPU
MIUI 11
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Adreno 618 GPU
MIUI 11
|
Memory and Storage
|
up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
128GB UFS 2.1 storage
microSD expandable up to 512GB
|
up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
128GB UFS 2.1 storage
microSD expandable up to 512GB
|
Camera
|
Front camera
32MP in-display selfie camera
Quad rear camera
64MP Primary Camera
8MP Ultra Wide-Angle
5MP Macro Camera
2MP Depth Sensor
|
Front Camera
16MP in-display camera
Quad rear camera
48MP Quad Camera
8MP Ultra wide-angle
5MP Macro camera
2MP Depth wide-angle
|
Battery
|
5020mAh
33W Fast Charging
|
5020mAh
18W Fast Charging
|
Connectivity
|
4G LTE
WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
2x2 WiFi MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/A-GPS/Beidou
NavIC
3.5mm audio jack
IR blaster
USB Type-C port
|
4G LTE
WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
2x2 WiFi MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
NavIC
GPS/A-GPS/Beidou
3.5mm audio jack
IR blaster
USB Type-C port
|
Color
|
Aurora Blue;
Glacier White;
Interstellar Black
|
Aurora Blue;
Glacier White;
Interstellar Black
