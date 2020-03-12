Redmi Note 9 series featuring SD 720G launched in India; price starts at Rs 12,999

HIGHLIGHT Aura Balance Design

FHD+ Dot display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

5020mAh battery

64MP Quad Camera Array

Redmi unveiled today the much-anticipated Redmi Note 9 series in India. The series comprising Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and features support for NavIC, India's first navigation system.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 48MP quad rear camera array and supports 18W fast-charging while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera module and supports 33W fast-charging technology that charges the 5020mAh battery from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Starting March 17, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in two variant: 4GB+64GB model priced at Rs 12,999 and the 6GB+128GB storage variant priced at Rs 15,999.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, will be available starting March 25, priced at

6GB+64GB- Rs 14,999

6GB+128GB- Rs 16,999

8GB+128GB- Rs 18,999

Here's the complete specs chart for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Specs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Redmi Note 9 Pro Design & Display 3D Curved Glass Body Aura Balance Design P2i coating Triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay 20:9 aspect ratio 3D Curved Glass Body Aura Balance Design P2i coating Triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay 20:9 aspect ratio Authentication side-mounted fingerprint sensor side-mounted fingerprint sensor Processor, OS Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Adreno 618 GPU MIUI 11 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Adreno 618 GPU MIUI 11 Memory and Storage up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM 128GB UFS 2.1 storage microSD expandable up to 512GB up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM 128GB UFS 2.1 storage microSD expandable up to 512GB Camera Front camera 32MP in-display selfie camera Quad rear camera 64MP Primary Camera 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle 5MP Macro Camera 2MP Depth Sensor Front Camera 16MP in-display camera Quad rear camera 48MP Quad Camera 8MP Ultra wide-angle 5MP Macro camera 2MP Depth wide-angle Battery 5020mAh 33W Fast Charging 5020mAh 18W Fast Charging Connectivity 4G LTE WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 WiFi MIMO Bluetooth 5.0 GPS/A-GPS/Beidou NavIC 3.5mm audio jack IR blaster USB Type-C port 4G LTE WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 WiFi MIMO Bluetooth 5.0 NavIC GPS/A-GPS/Beidou 3.5mm audio jack IR blaster USB Type-C port Color Aurora Blue; Glacier White; Interstellar Black Aurora Blue; Glacier White; Interstellar Black

