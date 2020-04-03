Left Menu
Hack the Crisis- India launched to find working solutions of COVID 19

The winning ideas from a few top participating teams, as implementable solutions on the corona crisis, is expected to help India and global citizens.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:31 IST
Speaking on the occasion Shri Sanjay Dhotre said that today COVID -19 has thrown unprecedented challenges for the world and industries alike. Image Credit: Twitter(@_DigitalIndia)

Minister of State Electronics & Information Technology, Communications and Human Resource Development Shri Sanjay Dhotre today launched Hack the Crisis – India, an Online Hackathon to find working solutions for overcoming COVID 19 pandemic. This hackathon is part of a global initiative and is being organised by 'Hack A Cause – India' and 'Ficci Ladies Organization Pune' and supported by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India (MEITY).

The aim of this hackathon is to strengthen the fight against COVID19. The winning ideas from a few top participating teams, as implementable solutions on the corona crisis, is expected to help India and global citizens.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Sanjay Dhotre said that today COVID -19 has thrown unprecedented challenges for the world and industries alike. While we continue to fight these challenges as a nation, amidst business disruptions and remote working scenarios, it is important for all including governments, industry, and individuals to contribute with all its might to overcome the present and emerge stronger as humanity.

Minister of State Electronics & Information Technology stated that he has a firm belief that we shall and we will overcome this challenge and come out stronger as a country and thereby also support humanity at large to prevail. According to great Albert Einstein in the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.

Minister Shri Sanjay Dhotre further stated that, under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Government of India along with many enthusiastic

organisations have launched a number of initiatives to identify and support solutions and ideas that can reduce the present pain and also contribute in fast recovery.

Minister communicates that he has a strong conviction that in an era where social distancing has become a new normal, digital solutions and products will reconnect the human race and thereby contribute to the economic recovery in a much more profound way.

Shri Sanjay Dhotre further said that over 2000 teams and over 15000 participants will be enhancing their working prototypes in a 48hour hackathon with expert mentoring from India, Estonia, and Finland. Top teams from India will participate in 'Hack the Crisis - World' global hackathon in the coming weeks.

Minister of State Electronics & Information Technology assured that Humanity has survived many threats in the past and I am sure this time also the COVID threat shall be overcome by us unitedly by turning this crisis into an opportunity. Shri Sanjay Dhotre wishes all the team best of luck and expect them to come up with innovative Tech solutions in the current scenario.

Minister of State Electronics & Information Technology, Communications and Human Resource Development Shri Sanjay Dhotre wished, 'All the best and stay safe'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

