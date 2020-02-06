Coronavirus COVID-19 LIVE updates: Awaiting breakthrough in race for treatment, vaccine

With more than 1,000 deaths and over 42,000 known cases, new coronavirus named 'COVID-19' has sparked evacuations, lockdowns and a global scare. Apart from mainland China, over 300 cases were reported in at least 24 other countries and regions, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Chinese health officials.

The Chinese government has virtually locked down the central province of Hubei, home to 60 million people, and it's capital Wuhan. China is facing mounting isolation as airlines suspend flights to its cities. Many countries have evacuated their citizens from Hubei and are putting them in quarantine or isolation upon return.

While most people infected with the virus recover quickly with only mild symptoms, the coronavirus COVID-19 can lead to pneumonia and other severe respiratory illnesses. It is still too early to know what its death rate will be since there are likely to be many cases of milder disease going undetected.

There is no vaccine for the virus yet.

Symptoms

Symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath. The symptoms of COVID-19 are believed to appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure.