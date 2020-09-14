Sensex drops 97.92 pts to close at 38,756.63; Nifty slips 24.40 pts to 11,440.05.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
GoodRx Holdings Inc, which counts private equity firm Silver Lake among its biggest backers, said on Monday it would look to raise up to 969 million in its U.S. initial public offering.The online prescription drug platform is looking to sel...
South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard faces several months on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligaments while playing for French Top14 side Montpellier on Friday. The 2019 World Cup winner was carried off the field on a st...
Transformers and Rectifiers India on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.6 crore for June quarter 2020-21 mainly due to lower revenues. It had a consolidated net profit of Rs 68 lakh in the same quarter of the previous fiscal ...
There is no plan to revise the existing reservation norms under the new National Education Policy, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday. Nishank made the comments in response to a written question in the Lok Sabh...